EAC (EAC) Trading Down 61.7% Over Last Week

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. EAC has a total market cap of $345,148.41 and $17.31 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EAC has traded 61.7% lower against the US dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.00349726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013243 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000769 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00115044 USD and is down -34.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $254.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

