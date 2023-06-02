Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Nicholas Politis Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$12.35 ($8.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$123,520.00 ($80,732.03).
Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 29th, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$12.29 ($8.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$122,940.00 ($80,352.94).
Eagers Automotive Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.38.
Eagers Automotive Increases Dividend
Eagers Automotive Company Profile
Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, and Property segments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.
