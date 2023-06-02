eCash Price Hits $0.0000 (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $477.02 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,174.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.62 or 0.00421790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00120539 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00025548 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,404,485,923,293 coins and its circulating supply is 19,404,517,173,293 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

