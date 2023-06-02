Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,364 shares during the quarter. Ares Management accounts for approximately 0.7% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 68.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $436,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 504,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,066,998.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $436,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 504,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,066,998.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 168,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $4,009,808.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,373,824 shares in the company, valued at $840,835,796.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,159,448 shares of company stock worth $47,345,633 and have sold 7,271,773 shares worth $193,267,088. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.59. 624,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average is $79.05. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $90.28.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Articles

