Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 308,511 shares during the period. Patterson-UTI Energy comprises about 0.8% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.19% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of PTEN traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. 1,431,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,334,733. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

See Also

