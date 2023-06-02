Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $3.93 Million in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.95. 802,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.22. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Stories

