Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $5.18 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 180,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 0.6% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,243,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,640,547. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.