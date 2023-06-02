Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 26,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,481 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,866,000 after purchasing an additional 755,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE TT traded up $6.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,369. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.89 and a 200 day moving average of $177.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

