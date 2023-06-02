Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 236,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,000. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises about 1.0% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Wheaton Precious Metals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,366,650,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $45.19. 818,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,067. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,145.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,303.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $197,085.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.56.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

