Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 134,697 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,697 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.07% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $6,344,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $106,080.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares in the company, valued at $24,994,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,542 shares of company stock worth $4,260,242. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 2.5 %

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.26. The stock had a trading volume of 126,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $134.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.33 and a 200 day moving average of $115.79.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Further Reading

