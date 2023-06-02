Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 45,656 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,656 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,011 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 405.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,849,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,547 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,864,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $38.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,488. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

