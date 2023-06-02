Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $3.31 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,172. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average is $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on D. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

