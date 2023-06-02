eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director Dale B. Wolf Acquires 10,264 Shares

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 10,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $65,381.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,264 shares in the company, valued at $288,331.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

eHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $6.87 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $196.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.91 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. Analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EHTH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on eHealth from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on eHealth from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of eHealth by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 65,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 5,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 506,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business segments. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

