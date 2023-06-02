Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

Elastic Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The firm had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $120,289.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,258.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,258.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 1,066.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 101,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 92,911 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth $102,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 11.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 144.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Elastic by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

