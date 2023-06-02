Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.238-1.250 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. Elastic also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.10-0.12 EPS.

Elastic Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE:ESTC opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $91.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). The business had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Elastic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.06.

In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,258.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $120,289.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,258.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Quarry LP grew its position in Elastic by 79.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Elastic by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Elastic by 2,063.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Elastic by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

