Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFN. CIBC upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 0.4 %

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$20.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.74. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$12.82 and a 52 week high of C$21.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.18.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$292.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.00 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 24.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.2424429 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 27,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$494,130.00. In other Element Fleet Management news, Director Jay A. Forbes bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,849,520.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 27,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total value of C$494,130.00. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.