Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $441.14. 1,220,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.39. The company has a market capitalization of $418.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $283.11 and a 12-month high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

