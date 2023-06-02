ELIS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $51,402.08 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. ELIS has a total market cap of $22.21 million and approximately $51,402.08 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.11574388 USD and is up 5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $55,652.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

