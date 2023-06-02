Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Emeren Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Emeren Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.82. 419,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,361. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. Emeren Group has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $230.04 million, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Emeren Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emeren Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Emeren Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Emeren Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Emeren Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Emeren Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Emeren Group by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Emeren Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emeren Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

(Get Rating)

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.