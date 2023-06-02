Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.43

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 437227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Emerita Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 26.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The firm has a market cap of C$96.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.78.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

