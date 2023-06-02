Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Shares Down 17.2%

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 17.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39. 1,323,008 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 495% from the average session volume of 222,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Emerita Resources Trading Down 19.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 26.34 and a quick ratio of 44.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$77.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 3.93.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

