Emmerson (LON:EML) Shares Down 5.1%

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Rating)'s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.06). 1,716,446 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,545,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.16. The stock has a market cap of £47.47 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Emmerson Company Profile

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

