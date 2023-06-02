Emmerson (LON:EML) Shares Down 5.1%

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.06). 1,716,446 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,545,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).
Emmerson Stock Up 6.8 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.16. The stock has a market cap of £47.47 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.17.
Emmerson Company Profile
Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.