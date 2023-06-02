Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Lifted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,151,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,004 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Enbridge worth $123,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 164,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Enbridge by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 488,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,439,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $525,484,000 after buying an additional 466,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.1 %

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Shares of ENB traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 745,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,268. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.18. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading

