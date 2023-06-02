Enbridge Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 20,216 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,036% compared to the typical volume of 1,779 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Up 2.9 %

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Shares of ENB stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.18. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 295.51%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.