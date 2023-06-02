Energi (NRG) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.53 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0695 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $131,027.65 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00052754 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00038565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00017688 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,223,840 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.