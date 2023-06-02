Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $53.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million.

Energy Services of America Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ESOA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 18,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,171. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. Energy Services of America has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $3.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Services of America in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Energy Services of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Energy Services of America by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 422,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 41.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 17.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of services in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. The firm is also involved in construction, replacement, and repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.

