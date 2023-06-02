Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $53.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million.
Shares of OTCMKTS ESOA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 18,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,171. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. Energy Services of America has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $3.49.
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Services of America in a report on Monday, February 6th.
Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of services in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. The firm is also involved in construction, replacement, and repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.
