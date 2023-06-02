EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Sets New 52-Week High at $101.05

Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $101.05 and last traded at $100.88, with a volume of 18954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.07 and its 200 day moving average is $82.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 127,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EnerSys by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $955,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

