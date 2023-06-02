Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 894,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 402,557 shares.The stock last traded at $7.99 and had previously closed at $7.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ENFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Enfusion from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enfusion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.
Enfusion Stock Down 1.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $908.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.
Insider Buying and Selling at Enfusion
In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $11,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $11,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dan Groman sold 15,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $125,500.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 79,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,607.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,022,802 shares of company stock worth $11,555,367 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Enfusion by 1,189.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Enfusion by 494.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Enfusion by 1,048.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Enfusion by 24.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.
Enfusion Company Profile
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
