Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 894,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 402,557 shares.The stock last traded at $7.99 and had previously closed at $7.73.

ENFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Enfusion from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enfusion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $908.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $40.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $11,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $11,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dan Groman sold 15,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $125,500.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 79,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,607.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,022,802 shares of company stock worth $11,555,367 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Enfusion by 1,189.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Enfusion by 494.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Enfusion by 1,048.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Enfusion by 24.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

