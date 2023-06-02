EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.88.
ESMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on EngageSmart in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.
In other news, Director General Atlantic Partners (Ber sold 912,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $16,596,210.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,271,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,039,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director General Atlantic Partners (Ber sold 912,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $16,596,210.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,271,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,039,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $264,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,367,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 977,628 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,269. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ESMT opened at $18.87 on Friday. EngageSmart has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 145.17 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18.
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
