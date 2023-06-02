EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) is Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. EnLink Midstream comprises about 4.1% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $23,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 318,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 63,352 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 14,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 26,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENLC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. 715,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.54.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENLC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

