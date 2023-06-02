EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,035 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 2.3% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG traded up $3.05 on Friday, hitting $111.20. 818,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

