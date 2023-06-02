Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 2nd (AROC, ASAN, DAL, DG, DNA, DOO, DOOO, DVRNF, GENC, HLTH)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, June 2nd:

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. DA Davidson currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $170.00 target price on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $1.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.

BRP (TSE:DOO) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$110.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$135.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF) was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a buy rating to a market perform rating.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Nippon Accommodations Fund (OTCMKTS:NIPPF) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Premier Miton Group (OTCMKTS:PASMF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $13.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) was downgraded by analysts at Westpark Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $68.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $79.00.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

