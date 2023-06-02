Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219,543 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 481.0% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 24,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 20,157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Shares of EQR traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.63. 140,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,634. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Raymond James lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.12.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

