ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.0108 on Major Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $12.19 million and approximately $8.82 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00025999 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019962 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00016272 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001092 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,976.56 or 1.00095011 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01080811 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $27.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

