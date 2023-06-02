Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.13 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 21,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 106,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

ERO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09.

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Ero Copper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 152,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Ero Copper by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ero Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

