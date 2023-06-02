Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.92

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.92 and last traded at $45.56, with a volume of 23969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Essent Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.57 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 73.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,728,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Essent Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,395,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,829,000 after purchasing an additional 794,094 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 1,442.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 597,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

