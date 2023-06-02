Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Cut to $224.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $226.00 to $224.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.23% from the stock’s previous close.

ESS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.09.

NYSE ESS opened at $219.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.39. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $300.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $6,219,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

