Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance

Shares of EVAX opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Evaxion Biotech A/S from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Trading of Evaxion Biotech A/S

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Evaxion Biotech A/S ( NASDAQ:EVAX Get Rating ) by 185.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,122 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.47% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

