Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.
Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EVAX opened at $1.49 on Friday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Evaxion Biotech A/S from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evaxion Biotech A/S
About Evaxion Biotech A/S
Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX)
- Twilio Up As Activist Investor Spurs Change, Cathie Wood Invests
- Symbotic AI Robots Disrupt Warehouse Industry, Stock Price Soars
- Opera Stock: The Fast-Rising Star of AI-Driven Web Experiences
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.