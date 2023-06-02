Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVAX opened at $1.49 on Friday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Evaxion Biotech A/S from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Evaxion Biotech A/S ( NASDAQ:EVAX Get Rating ) by 185.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,122 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.47% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

