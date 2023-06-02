Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $25.10, but opened at $26.25. Everbridge shares last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 62,424 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $40,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $40,046.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Henshall acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $464,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,412.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVBG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Everbridge Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $22,179,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 43.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,940,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,927,000 after buying an additional 590,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,476,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $14,314,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

