ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 109,107 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,107 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 1.02% of Dycom Industries worth $28,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 86.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DY. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dycom Industries Stock Up 3.5 %

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded up $3.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.31. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

