ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 489,167 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 330.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,167 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum accounts for 0.6% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Occidental Petroleum worth $40,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $59.07. 5,718,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,610,626. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $54.30 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,145,896 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 203,299,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,029,221,770.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,578,881 shares of company stock worth $916,774,583. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

