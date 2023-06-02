ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 220.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 523,452 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,270 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $19,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,320,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,026,189,000 after buying an additional 153,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after buying an additional 1,137,888 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,835,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $378,113,000 after buying an additional 848,024 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,405,212 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $509,398,000 after buying an additional 322,894 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,295,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $363,370,000 after buying an additional 37,859 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of FCX traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,268,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,758,673. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average is $39.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

