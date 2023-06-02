ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003,506 shares during the period. Exelon comprises 0.5% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Exelon worth $32,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Insider Activity at Exelon

Exelon Stock Performance

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.84. 1,808,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,000,210. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

