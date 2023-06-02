ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $18.67 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,168 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $18,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,149,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,740,000 after acquiring an additional 49,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,690,000 after acquiring an additional 61,433 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Synopsys by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 883,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,084,000 after acquiring an additional 44,878 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 834,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,455,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,868 shares of company stock worth $4,996,829. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $451.56. 352,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,952. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $386.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.26. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.13, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

