ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,819 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.42% of Valaris worth $21,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Valaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VAL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valaris from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 158,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $12,117,898.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,254,190 shares in the company, valued at $706,927,574.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VAL traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.39. 264,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,671. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $80.00.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

