ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $19.29 Million in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,368,093 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $19,290,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Huntington Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 3.4 %

HBAN traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,068,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,320,482. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

