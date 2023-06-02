ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $24.07 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 120,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,069,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.07. 897,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,698. The company has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.95 and a 200 day moving average of $204.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

