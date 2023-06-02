ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $26.16 Million in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 691,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Teck Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECK. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

NYSE:TECK traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.98. 1,785,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,842,552. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

