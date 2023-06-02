ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $20.48 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 241,088 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,476,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of AECOM as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

NYSE:ACM traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.02. 203,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,349. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.88. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

